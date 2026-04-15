Police investigate suspected suicide attempt involving juvenile

NASSAU BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a suspected suicide attempt involving a juvenile female that occurred on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at a residence on St. Vincent Road.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 12:00 a.m., a woman contacted police and reported that her stepdaughter was unresponsive at their home. Medical personnel responded, rendered assistance, and transported the juvenile to hospital for further treatment and evaluation. She is listed in stable condition.

Investigations revealed that the juvenile reportedly ingested a liquid substance before losing consciousness. Police investigations continue.