Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police investigate suspected suicide after cruise ship passenger reportedly jumped overboard off Grand Bahama

0
SHARES
55
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 67-year-old male passenger aboard a cruise ship.

According to initial reports, on Thursday, 14th May 2026, officers assigned to the Criminal Investigation Department were notified of an incident that reportedly occurred the previous evening, Wednesday, 13th May 2026, involving a passenger who went overboard while the vessel was just off Grand Bahama.

Preliminary information indicates that shortly after 6:38 p.m., cruise ship officials alerted police that a passenger had fallen overboard and required emergency assistance. A rescue operation was immediately launched, and the unresponsive body of a male was recovered from the water.

Following an examination, medical personnel confirmed that there were no vital signs of life.

Investigators interviewed the victim’s wife, who stated that the couple had consumed a few drinks before returning to their cabin to relax. She reported that her husband later stepped onto the balcony, briefly held onto the railing, and then leapt over the balcony, falling into the ocean. She further stated that upon looking over the balcony, she observed him face down in the ocean.

As the investigation continued, surveillance footage reportedly revealed that the victim collided with a rescue vessel during the fall.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation continues.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture