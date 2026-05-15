Police investigate suspected suicide after cruise ship passenger reportedly jumped overboard off Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 67-year-old male passenger aboard a cruise ship.

According to initial reports, on Thursday, 14th May 2026, officers assigned to the Criminal Investigation Department were notified of an incident that reportedly occurred the previous evening, Wednesday, 13th May 2026, involving a passenger who went overboard while the vessel was just off Grand Bahama.

Preliminary information indicates that shortly after 6:38 p.m., cruise ship officials alerted police that a passenger had fallen overboard and required emergency assistance. A rescue operation was immediately launched, and the unresponsive body of a male was recovered from the water.

Following an examination, medical personnel confirmed that there were no vital signs of life.

Investigators interviewed the victim’s wife, who stated that the couple had consumed a few drinks before returning to their cabin to relax. She reported that her husband later stepped onto the balcony, briefly held onto the railing, and then leapt over the balcony, falling into the ocean. She further stated that upon looking over the balcony, she observed him face down in the ocean.

As the investigation continued, surveillance footage reportedly revealed that the victim collided with a rescue vessel during the fall.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation continues.