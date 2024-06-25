Police investigate Sumner Street shooting incident which has landed a man in critical condition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a shooting incident which has left a 22-year-old male in hospital.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10:00 p.m., on Monday 24th June, 2024 in Nassau Village.

Preliminary reports indicate, the victim was standing outside a residence on Sumner Street when he was approached and subsequently shot multiple times by two (2) unknown males, both of whom were armed with firearms.

The victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Anyone having information regarding this shooting incident is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2. Authorities say anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).