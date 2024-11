NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Police Force has launched an investigation into an alleged suicide attempt involving a 31-year-old woman at a residence on Saturday, 2nd November 2024, after 5:00 p.m.

According to initial police reports, the victim was found incoherent at a home on Pepper Close in Eastwood Estates after ingesting a quantity of over-the-counter pills. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital for further medical attention and evaluation.