NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an apparent suicide attempt of a 40-year-old female which occurred on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 6:00 p.m., the female, while at a residence on Wilson Track off Wulff Road, reportedly ingested an unknown liquid substance and over-the-counter pills.

EMS personnel transported the female to the hospital for medical attention and evaluation.

Investigations are ongoing.