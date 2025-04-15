Police investigate suicide attempt, elderly woman hospitalized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an alleged suicide attempt of a 62-year-old female that took place at a residence in Hope Town, Abaco on Monday, 14th March, 2025.

According to initial reports, shortly after 12:30 p.m., the individual was found inside a home and is reported to have allegedly ingested a large quantity of over-the-counter medication in an attempt to take her own life, according to police.

She was transported to the clinic and eventually flown into New Providence for medical attention and further evaluation.

Her condition is unknown at this time as the investigation continues.