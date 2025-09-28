Police investigate sudden death

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a 64-year-old man, which occurred on Sunday, 28th September 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that, shortly before 1:00 a.m., the individual became unresponsive while on Mount Royal Avenue (Hawkins Hill). CPR was administered before he was transported to the hospital via private vehicle, where he was later pronounced deceased. No foul play is suspected at this time.

An autopsy will be completed to assist in determining the exact cause of death as the investigation continues into this matter