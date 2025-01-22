Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate stolen boat incident in Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Abaco seek the public’s assistance in locating a vessel that was reported stolen on Tuesday January 21, 2025.

Authorities said an 11 foot white dinghy boat S/N #FL5525SM with a single gray 2017 Yamaha 25 HP engine was stolen from the waters in Marsh Harbour.

If you have any information about this theft or spot this vessel, investigators ask that you contact police at 911, 919, the nearest police station or Abaco’s Criminal Investigation Department.

Furthermore, anonymous tips are encouraged and can be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS at 300-TIPS (8477).

