Police investigate stabbing of juvenile in Nassau Village

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a stabbing incident that left a juvenile male hospitalized early Saturday morning, July 5, 2025.
Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 12:45 a.m., the victim was at a park in the Nassau Village area when he was allegedly attacked and stabbed by an unknown male. The assailant fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
The victim was transported to hospital by ambulance, where he is listed in stable condition. Police continue to investigate.
