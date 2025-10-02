Police investigate stabbing incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Wednesday, 1st October, 2025, which left an adult male hospitalized.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 1:00 p.m., a collision occurred on Seventh Terrace, off Mount Royal Avenue, involving two vehicles. One of the male drivers drove off from the scene but was intercepted a short distance away by the other driver. An argument ensued, during which one of the drivers was stabbed with an object. The injured male was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he remains in serious condition.

The investigation into this matter continues.