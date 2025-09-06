Police investigate stabbing incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Saturday, 6th September 2025, which left a 52-year-old woman hospitalized.

Shortly after 2p.m., officers responded to White Lane, off Kemp Road, where they discovered

a female with apparent stab wounds. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where she

remains in critical condition.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim and another woman got into an argument, during which

she was allegedly stabbed multiple times. In response, officers arrested a 41-year-old woman at the

scene in connection with the incident. The investigation into this matter continues.