Police investigate stabbing incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police on the island of New Providence are investigating a stabbing of a 26-year-old male that has resulted in the victim requiring medical attention.

Initial reports revealed that on Tuesday, 18th March 2025, shortly after 9:30 p.m., police received a report that two family members were involved in a verbal altercation, which resulted in one of them being stabbed in the body. As a result, police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene. The victim, who sustained injuries to the upper body area, was transported to the hospital for medical attention. The suspect fled the scene before the police arrived. The victim was last listed in serious but stable condition.