Police investigate spate of armed robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three gunmen stormed a tire shop and robbed its owner and patrons on Thursday night.

The armed robbery at Omak Enterprise, Solider Road, was one of three incidents that day, according to police.

The men stole an undetermined amount of cash before escaping in a white Toyota Corolla sometime around 7 pm.

Meanwhile, a gunman robbed a foreign national walking on West Bay Street and St. Albans Drive of a bag containing cash and a cell phone around 7 pm.

Two hours later, four men, one of whom was armed with a gun and another who wielded a cutlass, robbed a man walking near Sunglow Road Park of cash and two cellphones.

The assailants fled on foot.

No injuries were reported in each of the incidents.

Up to press time, no one had been arrested in connection with the armed robberies.

Police have increased operations in New Providence to combat what has been a spate of armed robberies stemming back to November 2019.

In December, the police force assembled a special team to combat crime.

Last month, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis acknowledged the increase in armed robberies and home invasions as he declared the government and relevant authorities will “get a handle of it and we will control it”.

Last week, Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson indicated the adjustment his policing strategies has showed signs of improvement.

Armed robbery increased 12 percent last year — from 474 matters in 2018 to 531 matters in 2019.