Police investigate shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have launched an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday 30th October, 2024, which left a 27-year-old male hospitalized.

Initial reports indicate that just before midnight, the victim arrived at a residence located in the vicinity of Mandingo Alley off Step Street, where he was confronted by two gunmen who emerged from nearby bushes and discharged multiple gunshots in his direction.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his upper and lower extremities and was transported to the hospital by EMS personnel, where he is in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing into this incident.