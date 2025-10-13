Police investigate shooting which leaves 22-year-old man hospitalized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, 12th October, 2025, which left an adult male hospitalized.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m., ShotSpotter Technology alerted officers to gunfire on Ash Lane, off Sapodilla Boulevard. Upon arrival, responding officers found a 22-year-old male suffering from gunshot injuries to the abdomen. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where his condition remains unknown.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was walking along Ash Lane when the occupants of a black vehicle opened fire in his direction before speeding away from the scene.