Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police investigate shooting which leaves 22-year-old man hospitalized

0
SHARES
97
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-  Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, 12th October, 2025, which left an adult male hospitalized.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m., ShotSpotter Technology alerted officers to gunfire on Ash Lane, off Sapodilla Boulevard. Upon arrival, responding officers found a 22-year-old male suffering from gunshot injuries to the abdomen. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where his condition remains unknown.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was walking along Ash Lane when the occupants of a black vehicle opened fire in his direction before speeding away from the scene.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture