Police investigate shooting on Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police on Abaco are investigating a shooting incident that left one man seriously injured and led to the arrest of three suspects early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 1:00 a.m. on June 12. Police said the victim reported that while sitting in a vehicle with two friends, a man known to him approached, drew a firearm, and opened fire. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and thigh and was taken to a local clinic, where he remains in serious condition. He is expected to be airlifted to New Providence for further treatment.

Following the shooting, officers acted swiftly on information and pursued three suspects. The chase ended along Ernest Dean Highway when the suspects crashed their vehicle in a bushy area.

All three suspects, aged 20, were arrested at the scene. An illegal firearm was also recovered. Police said the suspects were seriously injured in the crash and transported under guard to the clinic. Two of the suspects were last listed as unconscious.

Authorities are appealing to anyone with information about this shooting to contact 911, 919, or the nearest police station in Abaco. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via CRIME STOPPERS at 300-8476.

