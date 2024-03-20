Police investigate shooting of two men outside Fire Trail Road business

LocalMarch 20, 2024 at 10:02 am Theo Sealy
Two (2) adult males are hospitalized following a shooting incident at a business establishment situated on Fire Trail Road, off Carmichael Road.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 2:20 p.m., on Tuesday 19th March, 2024 two males were on the outside of a business establishment when they were approached by the occupants of a gold Japanese vehicle, who shot them before speeding off.

The first victim, aged 49, sustained a gunshot wound to his lower extremity and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he remains in stable condition.

The second victim, aged 52, received multiple gunshot injuries and was also taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, where his condition is listed as serious.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any additional information that can advance this matter to contact 919/911, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2/3 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.

