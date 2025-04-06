Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate shooting incident

0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Saturday, 5th April, 2025, shortly before 12:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting incident outside a home on Pigeon Pea Lane off Camperdown Lane.

According to initial reports, a 43-year-old female was shot and robbed of her property by an unknown gunman. The culprit left the scene in a red-coloured jeep.

The victim was transported to the hospital for medical attention, where she is listed in stable condition.

Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information related to this matter. If you have details that could aid this investigation, please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991 and CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).

