Police investigate shooting incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Saturday, 5th April, 2025, shortly after midnight, police responded to a shooting incident in the Arawak Cay area off West Bay Street, that has left a male hospitalized.

The preliminary information indicated that a confrontation occurred at an establishment involving several males. During the altercation, a firearm was brandished and discharged, injuring one male.

He was transported to the hospital for medical attention. The condition of the victim was last listed as stable. Investigation continues into this matter.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502 9991.

Furthermore, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).