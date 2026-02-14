Police investigate shooting incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, February 13, 2026, off Wulff Road, which left an adult male hospitalized.

According to preliminary information, shortly before 1:30 p.m., a 23-year-old man was shot while in the area of Peach Street. He was transported to hospital for treatment and is currently reported to be in stable condition.

Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing.