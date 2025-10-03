Watch ILTV Live
Man shot in the legs while at a business establishment in Montel Heights

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police in the capital have launched an investigation into a shooting that occurred on Thursday, 2nd October 2025, shortly after 1:00 p.m., in the vicinity of Bowe Avenue, Montell Heights.

The incident resulted in a male individual sustaining gunshot injuries and requiring medical attention.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was at a local business establishment when a black Japanese vehicle arrived. Three masked men exited the car and brandished firearms, opening fire in the direction of the victim. The victim was able to evade the assailants but sustained gunshot wounds to his legs. He was subsequently transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

His condition is currently unknown as the investigation continues.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

