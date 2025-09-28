Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police investigate shooting incident

0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, 28th September 2025, off Soldier Road, which left an adult male hospitalized.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m., officers responded to Red Sea Road and found a 19-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where his condition is currently unknown.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was being assisted by two males, known to him from Nassau Village, who were riding motorcycles to Red Sea Road. According to reports, as they approached a church in the area, one of the males produced a firearm and discharged it in the direction of the victim, who then fled the scene to seek refuge. The victim sustained injuries to his upper body.

In response, officers subsequently arrested a juvenile male motorcyclist in connection with this incident.

The investigation into this matter continues.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture