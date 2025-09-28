Police investigate shooting incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, 28th September 2025, off Soldier Road, which left an adult male hospitalized.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m., officers responded to Red Sea Road and found a 19-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where his condition is currently unknown.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was being assisted by two males, known to him from Nassau Village, who were riding motorcycles to Red Sea Road. According to reports, as they approached a church in the area, one of the males produced a firearm and discharged it in the direction of the victim, who then fled the scene to seek refuge. The victim sustained injuries to his upper body.

In response, officers subsequently arrested a juvenile male motorcyclist in connection with this incident.

The investigation into this matter continues.