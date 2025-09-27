Police investigate shooting incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The police are currently investigating a shooting that took place on Friday, September 26, 2025, off Fox Hill Road, resulting in an adult male sustaining injuries and being hospitalized.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a male was seated on the porch of a residence on Blueberry Hill when he was approached by an unidentified male wearing a dark-colored hoodie. The suspect produced a firearm and discharged it toward the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained injuries to his right thigh and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. His current condition remains unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.