Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police investigate shooting incident

0
SHARES
9
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The police are currently investigating a shooting that took place on Friday, September 26, 2025, off Fox Hill Road, resulting in an adult male sustaining injuries and being hospitalized.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a male was seated on the porch of a residence on Blueberry Hill when he was approached by an unidentified male wearing a dark-colored hoodie. The suspect produced a firearm and discharged it toward the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained injuries to his right thigh and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. His current condition remains unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture