Police Investigate Shooting Incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Friday, 19th September 2025, which left an adult male hospitalized.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 9:00 p.m., a group of men were gathered on Mekel Close in the community of Bamboo Town when the occupants of a dark-colored Japanese vehicle pulled up and opened fire in their direction. As a result, a 23-year-old male sustained gunshot injuries to his left wrist and a graze to his shoulder. He was transported to the hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

The investigation into this matter continues. Police are appealing to members of the public for any information that may assist with this investigation. If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).

