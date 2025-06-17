Police investigate shooting incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- On Monday, 16th June 2025, shortly after 6:00 p.m., police responded to a shooting incident that occurred on Key West Street, resulting in a 41-year-old male being hospitalized.

According to initial reports, the victim was on Key West Street when a light blue Japanese vehicle pulled up, and two armed men emerged, discharging gunshots in his direction. As a result, the victim sustained injuries to the upper body and was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

He was last listed in stable condition. The investigation continues.