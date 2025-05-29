Police investigate shooting in Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An investigation has been launched into a shooting incident that occurred on Thursday, 29th May 2025, in Eleuthera that has left a 24-year-old man injured.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., police responded to a report of gunshots at an establishment on Barrack Street, Harbour Island.

According to the initial report, a male who was at that location sustained gunshot injuries to his left hand by an unknown individual. As a result, he was transported to the local clinic to receive medical attention and is expected to be airlifted to New Providence for further medical care.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, 919, or the nearest police station in Eleuthera.

Furthermore, anonymous tips are welcome through CRIME STOPPERS @ 300-8476.