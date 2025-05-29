Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police investigate shooting in Eleuthera

0
SHARES
260
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An investigation has been launched into a shooting incident that occurred on Thursday, 29th May 2025, in Eleuthera that has left a 24-year-old man injured.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., police responded to a report of gunshots at an establishment on Barrack Street, Harbour Island.

According to the initial report, a male who was at that location sustained gunshot injuries to his left hand by an unknown individual. As a result, he was transported to the local clinic to receive medical attention and is expected to be airlifted to New Providence for further medical care.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, 919, or the nearest police station in Eleuthera.

Furthermore, anonymous tips are welcome through CRIME STOPPERS @ 300-8476.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture