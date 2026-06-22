Police investigate sexual assault of juvenile female

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: On Sunday, 21st June, 2026, police launched an investigation into a sexual assault incident that occurred off East West Highway involving a juvenile female.

According to the preliminary report, shortly before 11:00 p.m., the complainant reported to police that her daughter, who had attended an event, contacted her and reported that she had been sexually assaulted by three males known to her. The culprits, after assaulting her, were last seen fleeing towards the Montell Heights area on foot.

The victim was transported to the hospital to seek medical attention. Detectives from the Sexual Offences Unit will further investigate the matter. The investigation continues.