Police investigate sexual assault involving 14-year-old female; suspect identified

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- On Thursday, 14th May 2026, police launched an investigation into a sexual assault matter involving a 14-year-old female that occurred on Eneas Jumper Corner.

According to the preliminary report, sometime around 1:00 a.m., the complainant reported to police that she awoke, checked her residence, and noticed that her daughter was not in bed. She checked outside of her residence and observed a black Suzuki vehicle moving up and down. Her daughter exited the vehicle, and when confronted by her mother, confirmed that she was engaged in sexual intercourse with a male.

As a result, officers from the Central Division responded to the scene and transported the mother and her daughter to the Central Investigation Department to file an official complaint.

Police have since identified a potential suspect in this matter and are actively working to bring the individual into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.