NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a sexual assault incident that occurred at a home on Honeydew Street, off Bacardi Road.

Preliminary reports indicate that sometime around 2:00 a.m., the victim, an adult female, was returning to her residence when a male known to her, armed with a knife, confronted her. The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her while outside the home before fleeing the scene.

Police are following significant leads into this matter as the investigation continues.