Police investigate separate shooting incidents in New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend in New Providence, resulting in two individuals being hospitalized.

In the first incident, on Saturday, 24th January 2026, shortly after 10:00 p.m., officers were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to gunfire in the area of Wilton Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 60-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot injuries to his right leg.

Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the victim to hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim and another male were standing outside an establishment when they were approached by two males wearing hooded jackets. The victim, feeling fearful and suspicious, ran along Wilton Street as the suspects discharged multiple shots in his direction, striking him. Investigations into this incident are ongoing.

In the second incident, preliminary reports indicate that on Sunday, 25th January 2026, shortly after 3:00 a.m., two male motorists were involved in an argument on East Street South, near Soldier Road. During the altercation, one of the males allegedly discharged a firearm at the other.

As a result, a 30-year-old male sustained gunshot injuries to his right forearm. He drove himself to hospital, where he is reportedly listed in stable condition.