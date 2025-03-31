Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate separate armed robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS –  Police are investigating two alleged armed robbery incidents that occurred at different locations in the capital.

Incident 1 – Seawall Manor off Gladstone Road

Preliminary reports indicate that on Sunday March 30, 2025, shortly before 11:00 p.m., a silver Japanese-model vehicle stopped near the victim. Two unknown males exited, one armed with a firearm, and allegedly robbed the victim of a 2013 Nissan Cube L/P #AU4784.

The culprits then left the scene in the stolen vehicle, followed by the other vehicle, police said.

Incident 2 – Gleniston Gardens off Prince Charles Drive

Initial reports indicate that on Monday March 31, 2025, shortly after midnight, the victim was outside a residence when two unknown males approached, both armed with firearms.

They allegedly robbed the victim of a black 2010 Nissan Note L/P #AZ4128. One of the armed suspect
left the scene in the stolen vehicle, while the other fled in a nearby gray Japanese-model vehicle, investigators said.

Investigation into both incidents remain underway.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

