Police investigate robbery that left man seriously injured

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation into a robbery that occurred on Monday, 9th June, 2025, at the intersection of Marathon and Robinson Roads.

According to the preliminary report, sometime after 11:00 p.m., the victim was driving his employer’s vehicle when the occupants of a Japanese-model vehicle collided with it. Two males exited the vehicle and physically attacked the victim, stole his personal belongings and fled in the company’s vehicle north on Marathon Road. The victim sustained serious injuries to his neck, right eye and both knees. His condition is currently unknown. The investigation continues.