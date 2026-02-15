Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate reported suicide attempt

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation into a reported suicide attempt that occurred off Yamacraw Hill Road on Saturday after an adult female was found suffering from apparent self-inflicted injuries and was rushed to hospital.

According to preliminary information, shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, 14 February 2026, officers responded to reports of a female who had sustained apparent self-inflicted injuries at a residence in the area. She was also believed to have ingested a quantity of medication. Emergency medical personnel were summoned, and the woman was transported to hospital, where she is receiving treatment and undergoing further evaluation.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

