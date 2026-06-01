Police investigate reported suicide attempt in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a reported suicide attempt involving a 41-year-old woman at a residence on Indiana Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said they received information shortly after 3 p.m. that the woman had allegedly ingested a large quantity of medication and was unresponsive. Officers responding to the scene found the woman drifting in and out of consciousness. Emergency medical personnel transported her to hospital for treatment and evaluation. Investigations continue.