NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police responded to reports of a near-drowning involving an infant at a home in Coral Harbour on Sunday November 10, 2024.

According to preliminary reports, sometime after 2:00 p.m., the infant was discovered submerged in a pool during a social gathering.

He was immediately retrieved from the water and transported to the hospital by ambulance for additional medical care, police said.

Investigations are ongoing.