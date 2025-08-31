Police Investigate Marine Fatality

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a boating accident at sea that occurred Sunday, 31st August, 2025, which resulted in the death of an adult male of US nationality.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., officers from the Marine Support Services Branch responded to a collision involving a vessel and a jet ski in waters off Paradise Island. The male rider of the jet ski was found unresponsive with visible injuries. Medical personnel visited the scene, examined the victim but found no vital signs of life.

Investigations into this matter continue.