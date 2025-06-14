Police investigate latest homicide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An investigation is underway into the fatal shooting of an adult male that occurred on Friday, 13th June, 2025, off East Street South.

According to the preliminary report, shortly after 10:45 p.m., ShotSpotter Technology alerted police to the sound of gunshots in the area of Winder Terrace. Responding officers arrived at the location and found a male unresponsive, lying on the road in front of a residence with apparent gunshot injuries. As a result, Emergency Medical Services were summoned to the scene, where they examined the victim but found no signs of life.

Initial reports suggest that the victim, aged 19, was walking in the area when the occupants of a light-coloured Japanese model vehicle allegedly opened fire in his direction before leaving the scene. The investigation continues.