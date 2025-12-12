Police investigate inmate assault

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an assault that took place on Thursday, December 11th, 2025, at the Bahamas Department of Corrections (BDOCs), which resulted in a 30-year-old male inmate being hospitalized.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 2:30 a.m., the inmate was allegedly assaulted by fellow inmates, sustaining injuries to his body. He was promptly taken to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing various medical assessments. Police are collaborating with BDOCs as the investigation into the incident continues.