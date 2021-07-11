Police investigate Independence Day murders

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Two men were shot to death in separate incidents as the country celebrated its 48th Independence Day.

According to police, the first incident took place shortly before 7am at Palmetto Road, Sunset Park.

“On the arrival of the first responding officers, they met a male lying in the street with wounds consistent with gunshots,” the police statement read.

“Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and pronounce the victim lifeless.”

Hours later, police were called to the second shooting in Ridgeland Park West shortly after 9pm.

The statement continued: “Officers responded and on their arrival, they found a male lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex situated on Berkley Street with wounds consistent with gunshots.

It added: “Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and pronounce the victim lifeless.”

Investigations into both matters are ongoing.