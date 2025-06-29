Police investigate four armed robberies in New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- Police in the capital are investigating four alleged armed robberies, one of which occurred on

Saturday, June 28th, 2025, and three others that took place during the early hours of Sunday, June 29th, 2025.

Incident 1: Sometime around 2:00 a.m., the first incident allegedly occurred outside an establishment on Farrington Road.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was sitting on his black and white Yamaha 350 Trail Motorbike in the parking lot when two males accosted him. One suspect wore a red hoodie jacket, while the other, who was armed with a black handgun, wore a grey hoodie. The suspects attempted to rob the victim of his motorbike but were unsuccessful due to a kill switch. However, the culprits stole a sum of cash before fleeing north towards New Providence Highway.

Incident 2: The second incident allegedly occurred shortly before 3:00 a.m. near a beach on West Bay Street.

Initial reports indicate that two individuals were seated inside a parked, rented silver Nissan Note when they were approached by two unknown males, one armed with a firearm. The suspects stole the vehicle and left the scene, travelling east on West Bay Street.

Incident 3: Shortly before 4:00 a.m., the third incident allegedly occurred outside an establishment on Bernard Road.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was seated in a parked grey 2012 Nissan Note L/P #AM6444 when a dark-coloured Japanese model vehicle with three male occupants stopped nearby. Two of the occupants, both armed with firearms, exited the vehicle, robbed the victim of the vehicle, and left heading north along Village Road, followed by the other vehicle.

Incident 4: Sometime around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2025, the fourth incident occurred at a residence on Lucky Heart Corner.

According to reports, a resident was asleep when he awoke to the sound of someone moving his blue and black XTL 125 motorbike. As a result, he ran outside and observed two males fleeing with his bike. The suspects, armed with a handgun, fired shots at him before heading in the direction of Palmdale.

Police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information related to these matters. If you have details that could assist any of these investigations, please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991 and CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).