Police investigate Flamingo Gardens shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Flamingo Gardens area on Friday, July 25, 2025, which resulted in a juvenile male being hospitalized.

Initial reports suggest that shortly before 1:00 a.m., a teenage male was off Montgomery Avenue when he got into a verbal altercation with another male over money. During the altercation, the male suspect produced a firearm and discharged multiple gunshots in the direction of the victim. The victim sustained serious injuries to the body and was transported to the hospital via private vehicle, where he is listed in critical condition.