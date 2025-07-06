Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate fatal traffic incident on St. Vincent Road

Tags:

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Police are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred late Saturday night, July 5, 2025, claiming the life of a 54-year-old man.

According to initial reports, officers responded to a collision shortly after 11:45 p.m. at the junction of Shad Street and St. Vincent Road. On arrival, they observed a vehicle that had crashed into a building, and an unresponsive male with visible injuries lying outside the vehicle. Emergency Medical Services attended the scene but found no signs of life.

Preliminary investigations suggest the man, believed to be the driver, exited the vehicle after the collision and began walking before being struck by another vehicle, which fled the scene.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact 911, 919, or the Traffic Division at 393-7713. Anonymous tips can also be provided through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

