Police investigate fatal traffic accident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An investigation is underway into a traffic accident that claimed the life of an adult male on Saturday, 17th May, 2025.

According to the initial report, shortly after 5:00 a.m., responding officers arrived on Charles Saunders Highway, where they observed a damaged motorcycle and an unresponsive, injured male. It is reported that the victim allegedly lost control and collided with a median. Emergency Medical Services visited the scene, examined the male, but found no signs of life.

Investigations are ongoing into this matter.