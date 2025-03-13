Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate fatal stabbing

Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are actively investigating a stabbing incident that resulted in the death of an adult male in the early morning hours of Thursday, 13th March 2025.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 2:00 a.m., police were alerted to the incident and responded to a business establishment on East Street South. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male on the stairs with apparent stab wounds to his body. Emergency Medical Personnel were called to the scene and confirmed that the male showed no vital signs of life.

The police are urging anyone with information about this incident or any other related incidents to contact 919/911, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS.

