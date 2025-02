NASSAU, BAHAMAS- An investigation is underway into the fatal shooting of an adult male that occurred on Thursday, February 20, 2025, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Police were alerted to the incident by ShotSpotter Technology, which detected gunshots on Mantol Street in Montell Heights. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive male in the street with gunshot wounds. Initial reports indicate a white Japanese-model vehicle was seen leaving the area in a western direction.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene but found no signs of life. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).