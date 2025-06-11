Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate fatal shooting on Harbour Island

Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police on Harbour Island are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Tuesday night, June 10, 2025, leaving one man dead and another hospitalized.

According to initial reports, the incident took place shortly before midnight on Munnings Street. Police were alerted to the scene where two men, who were reportedly riding on a golf cart, came under gunfire from a male suspect dressed in dark clothing. The assailant fled the area heading south.

Both victims sustained gunshot injuries and were transported to the local clinic. One of the men, a 25-year-old, later succumbed to his injuries. The second victim is expected to be airlifted to New Providence for further medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information that may assist to come forward. Members of the public can contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or call CRIME STOPPERS anonymously at 328-TIPS (8477).

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

