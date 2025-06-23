Police investigate fatal shooting in Bamboo Town

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Bamboo Town area shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at a residence on Taylor Drive, where they discovered an unresponsive adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and confirmed the victim showed no signs of life.

According to initial reports, several individuals were gathered outside the residence when a man on a motorcycle approached, brandished a firearm, and opened fire before fleeing the area.