Police investigate fatal shooting and structural fire

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting which has left a man dead.

Police say the incident occurred shortly before 3 pm on Sunday on Crepe Myrtle Avenue off Soldier Road. Initial reports reveal that the victim while walking north towards Soldier Road, when he was approached by a man wearing all red, armed with a high-powered weapon, who shot him multiple times about the body. The assailant reportedly fled the area in a small Japanese vehicle which was waiting nearby. The victim was assisted to Princes Margaret Hospital via private vehicle, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are also investigating a structural fire that claimed the life of man early Sunday morning. Preliminary reports indicate around 12:30am Fire Services personnel were notified of the fire which occurred at a single-story duplex structure, located Swordfish Drive, Stapledon Gardens.

On arrival, firefighters met the western unit of the duplex engulfed with flames, which was brought under control and extinguished. While searching the home however, officers discovered an unresponsive adult male. Emergency Medical Technicians responded and reported that the victim had no vital signs, At present, the cause of the fire is unknown; however, active police investigations are ongoing.