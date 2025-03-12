Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate fatal shooting

Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a shooting incident that resulted in the death of an adult male on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in New Providence.

According to the preliminary report, just before 8:00 p.m., police responded to an alert from ShotSpotter Technology, indicating gunfire in the area of Fleming Street and Baillou Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive male with apparent gunshot wounds in front of a place of worship.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was walking near the church when two men, dressed in dark clothing and wearing white and black scarves, arrived on blue-colored scooters. One of the men reached into his pocket, and shortly after, gunshots were heard in the area. The suspects then fled at high speed in an unknown direction.

A third male, also wearing a scarf, then approached the churchyard on a bicycle. He dismounted, jumped over the church wall, and fled southward. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim had died.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

