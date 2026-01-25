Police investigate fatal assault of 68-year-old man on East Bay Street

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating the death of a 68-year-old man who died on East Bay Street on Saturday, 24th January 2026.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 8:00 p.m., officers from the Marine Support and Services Branch were in the area of Dunmore Lane when they observed a male striking another male with a stick. Officers immediately intervened and found the victim unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Services were summoned and, upon arrival, examined the victim and confirmed that there were no signs of life.

A 39-year-old male involved in the incident was taken into custody. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the matter.